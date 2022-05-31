Joe Rogan Has A Surprising Pick For Johnny Depp's Next Romantic Partner

Comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan is no shrinking violet — especially when it comes to hot topics. Case in point: the long and arduous defamation trial that is Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard. (Just in case you're new here, Depp is currently suing Heard after she penned an op-ed piece for the Washington Post wherein she discussed being a victim of domestic abuse. While she did not name him directly, Depp argues that it was clear she was talking about him in the article and because of that, his career suffered. The pair are currently duking it out in court in Virginia. Depp is suing Heard for $50 million and she is countersuing for $100 million.)

While many have gone on to share their hot takes about the goings-on of the often chaotic court proceedings, Rogan offered up his own fair share of words for Amber's legal team and some of the other key players in the court case. "That's probably all she could afford. Her f****** lawyers are terrible. She probably found 'em on Craigslist," Rogan quipped during the May 26 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience." He added, "They don't make any sense. Their questions are terrible. They're so ill-prepared. But also — what are they dealing with? Like what are they dealing with? They're dealing with someone who's a clear sociopath, a clear liar."

But Rogan didn't stop there. He also offered up his thoughts on who he believes the former "Pirates of the Caribbean star should pair off with next...