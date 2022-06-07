Johnny Depp Is Moving On From The Amber Heard Trial In A Very Public Way

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court case dominated headlines for several months in 2022 before finally coming to a close in June. The trial itself lasted nearly six weeks and saw Depp sue his ex-wife for $50 million after authoring a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, in which she claimed to have been abused, per Rolling Stone. Heard then countersued the "Pirates of the Caribbean" alum for $100 million in documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. The exes' contentious trial kicked off in April and featured testimonies from Heard, Depp, family members, and industry peers — ultimately airing the former couple's dirty laundry out for the world. By June 1, the jury had concluded in favor of Depp.

"Today's verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning — that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence," Depp's attorney, Camille Vasquez said, per Deadline. Despite not actually being present in the courtroom for the verdict, Depp said in a statement that "The jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled." The actor also took to Instagram to express his gratitude, concluding his emotional post by writing that, "The best is yet to come, and a new chapter has finally begun."

Now, fresh off his legal win, and with a new album on the horizon, it certainly seems like Depp has plenty to celebrate — and his new social media presence is making it clear that he's ready to move on from the Heard trial.