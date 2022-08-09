Johnny Depp Continues To Rise From Legal Controversy With Huge Business Deal

Before he won his multi-million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp said that he was basically a pariah in Hollywood. According to The Washington Post, he was dropped from his role in "Fantastic Beasts" because of his soiled reputation. As many of his fans can recall, Depp sued The Sun for defamation over their claim that he was a "wife beater," but ultimately lost his case, per BBC News. While the actor has most likely been called a lot of things during the course of his career, that was one label he didn't want. Depp told The Times in 2021 that he was definitely feeling down on his luck because of Hollywood's boycott against him. He said at the time, "But, you know, I'm moving towards where I need to go to make all that ... to bring things to light."

Well now that Depp has won his case against Heard after she wrote an op-ed suggesting that she was a victim of abuse, it looks like things are turning around for him — and fast, too. In fact, the actor is continuing to rise from his legal controversy with a new, huge business deal that could only mean one thing: Depp is back.