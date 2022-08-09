Johnny Depp Continues To Rise From Legal Controversy With Huge Business Deal
Before he won his multi-million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp said that he was basically a pariah in Hollywood. According to The Washington Post, he was dropped from his role in "Fantastic Beasts" because of his soiled reputation. As many of his fans can recall, Depp sued The Sun for defamation over their claim that he was a "wife beater," but ultimately lost his case, per BBC News. While the actor has most likely been called a lot of things during the course of his career, that was one label he didn't want. Depp told The Times in 2021 that he was definitely feeling down on his luck because of Hollywood's boycott against him. He said at the time, "But, you know, I'm moving towards where I need to go to make all that ... to bring things to light."
Well now that Depp has won his case against Heard after she wrote an op-ed suggesting that she was a victim of abuse, it looks like things are turning around for him — and fast, too. In fact, the actor is continuing to rise from his legal controversy with a new, huge business deal that could only mean one thing: Depp is back.
Johnny Depp signs a new deal with Christian Dior
Johnny Depp is making the ultimate comeback — at least in the fashion world. According to TMZ, the Hollywood actor has signed a new deal with Christian Dior to be the face of their Sauvage men's scent. As many fans can recall, Depp was the face of Sauvage back in 2015, but his commercials got pulled off the air because of his "wife beater" claims against him. But that's not the only thing that Depp has lined up. Variety says that Depp has a new French-language film lined up with Netflix called "La Favorite." Not only that, but he's also been working on a profitable art collection while his music career seems to be back on track, too.
While Depp hasn't given any interviews following his courtroom win, his ex-wife Amber Heard apparently challenged him to respond to some of the things she's had to say about the trial. A spokesman for Heard told Page Six, "If Mr. Depp or his team have a problem with this, we recommend that Johnny himself sit down with Savannah Guthrie for an hour and answer all her questions." That said, it seems like Depp really doesn't have that much time for talking when he's got so much work lined up ahead of him, right?