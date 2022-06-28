Johnny Depp Looks Happy As Ever Debuting New Clean Shaven Look

Johnny Depp is putting his courtroom drama even further behind him by debuting a new look. When he faced off against his ex Amber Heard during their defamation trial, his facial hair was still intact; he rocked a pared-down version of his "Pirates of the Caribbean" whiskers, complete with a manicured mustache, soul patch, and chin puff. But now he's bare-faced, and he has a good reason for ditching his face fuzz.

With the goatee went the hope that Depp would be reprising his role as the forked-bearded rogue Captain Jack Sparrow anytime soon. The Aussie website PopTopic got Depp fans' hopes up with a report claiming that Disney had offered him over $300 million to return to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, but a rep for Depp told NBC News (via E! News) that there is no truth to this rumor. The actor himself said during his trial testimony that he's done playing the Disney character for good.

When the verdict of Depp's defamation trial came in, he was proving that he's still in-demand as a musician by rocking out with his good pal Jeff Beck in England, per People. But while he and Heard were both found guilty of defamation, The Guardian predicted that Depp's movie career isn't over yet; he might just end up relegated to starring in indie flicks instead of blockbusters. In fact, he's started prepping for a regal role, which explains his beardless visage.