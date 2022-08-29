Meghan Trainor Reveals How Today's Carson Daly Saved Her Life
Meghan Trainor is getting candid about mental health and how she's been able to cope over the years. In 2014, Trainor's hit song "All About That Bass" reached the No. 1 spot and spent eight weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. As Trainor's career began to take off, so did her anxiety. Back in 2016, the singer had a panic attack during a live interview with Gayle King on "CBS This Morning" as they were gearing up to make a major announcement.
"I felt like I was going to pass out on live television," she told People in 2021. "I was like, 'What's happening? I must be dying.'" Trainor revealed that prior to getting on stage, her assistant went over their busy schedule for the day and that's when everything took a turn for the worse. "As soon as they said 'Cut,' I went offstage and was [gasping for air] in front of everyone." In addition, this was around the same time that Trainor had to undergo surgery after suffering a vocal cord hemorrhage, per MTV. "I thought, My God, is it going to be over for me forever?" the singer confessed on "The Dan Wootton Interview" podcast. "I fell into a crazy, deep hole of depression and anxiety."
Although that was an incredibly tough time for the artist, Trainor opened up about how a television anchor unknowingly played a vital role in her mental health journey.
Meghan Trainor owes it all to Carson Daly
Meghan Trainor revealed on Jay Shetty's "On Purpose" podcast that Carson Daly is the reason her family is now closer and understands in-depth what she deals with when it comes to having panic attacks. Trainor confessed that the first time she was experiencing one, her mom had no idea what was going on and began to unknowingly undermine the situation. "I said, 'I need to go to the emergency room because I can't breathe.' And she was like, 'Just come here I'll rub your head!'" Trainor told Shetty. "I was like, 'You don't get me right now.'"
Frustrated that no one in her circle was aware of what was going on, Trainor sent over an article in which Daly opened up about how he's been able to manage his mild panic disorder. The "Today" anchor also revealed he was diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder. "I feel like a tiger's in the room but it's not there," he told Today in 2018. "I have just embraced the fact that's how I'm hardwired, and I understand it."
Because Daly shed light on such an emotional experience, Trainor was finally able to get through to her family. The singer said her mom began crying and admitted that she finally understood what her daughter was dealing with. "Everytime I'm at the 'Today' show I'm like, 'Carson! You saved my life,” Trainor told Shetty. "He saved my family relationship, because I resented them for that."