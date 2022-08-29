Meghan Trainor Reveals How Today's Carson Daly Saved Her Life

Meghan Trainor is getting candid about mental health and how she's been able to cope over the years. In 2014, Trainor's hit song "All About That Bass" reached the No. 1 spot and spent eight weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. As Trainor's career began to take off, so did her anxiety. Back in 2016, the singer had a panic attack during a live interview with Gayle King on "CBS This Morning" as they were gearing up to make a major announcement.

"I felt like I was going to pass out on live television," she told People in 2021. "I was like, 'What's happening? I must be dying.'" Trainor revealed that prior to getting on stage, her assistant went over their busy schedule for the day and that's when everything took a turn for the worse. "As soon as they said 'Cut,' I went offstage and was [gasping for air] in front of everyone." In addition, this was around the same time that Trainor had to undergo surgery after suffering a vocal cord hemorrhage, per MTV. "I thought, My God, is it going to be over for me forever?" the singer confessed on "The Dan Wootton Interview" podcast. "I fell into a crazy, deep hole of depression and anxiety."

Although that was an incredibly tough time for the artist, Trainor opened up about how a television anchor unknowingly played a vital role in her mental health journey.