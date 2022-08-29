Megan Thee Stallion Just Revealed An Unexpected New Gig
Megan Thee Stallion has racked up quite an impressive list of accomplishments in her relatively short career. After ushering in "Hot Girl Summer" in 2019 (and adding the viral phrase to our cultural lexicon), Stallion's 2020 debut studio album "Good News" inspired a new era of twerking via TikTok. In addition to seeing 29 of her singles chart on the Billboard Hot 100, Stallion became a three-time Grammy award-winner in 2021, scooping up the year's "Best New Artist" trophy.
The Houston rapper's musical accomplishments seem more impressive considering that Stallion has been working toward a college degree this whole time. In 2020, the "Body" rhymer revealed to People that she was closing in on a bachelor's degree (thanks to part-time online courses) in health administration at Texas Southern University. As she told the outlet, despite her thriving rap career, Stallion intends to graduate and "open an assisted-living facility." (The rapper graduated in December 2021.)
Surprising the 2022 Oscars crowd with a live performance of a verse from the "Encanto" jam, "We Don't Talk About Bruno," Stallion also became the first female rap performer at Hollywood's biggest ceremony. "I was so nervous before I went out," she told Entertainment Tonight later that night, before tantalizingly adding, "It feels like, 'Yeah, I did that. Now what?'"
But, as it turns out, the rapper's Oscars performance merely teased the beginning of her involvement as a thespian.
Megan Thee Stallion is getting mean and green in this new MCU role
What better female powerhouse to include on Disney+'s "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" series than Megan Thee Stallion herself? As confirmed in a late August profile by The Cut, Stallion has been cast in an unknown role on the nine-episode superhero series. Speculation of the "WAP" rapper joining the cast began in April when Hollywood stunt performer Marche Day was listed as Stallion's stunt double on her résumé, per Movieweb. Inspired by multifaceted entertainers like Queen Latifah and Ice Cube, Stallion told The Cut, "I don't feel like I'm only going to be an actress. I feel like I'm also going to be a director and I'm also going to be a producer."
"She-Hulk" star Tatiana Maslany seemingly teased Stallion's role to The Hollywood Reporter while addressing an upcoming dance number. Telling the outlet she filmed the sequence in a mo-cap suit, Maslany shared that her scene partner was "the most beautiful cool person on the planet." Admitting the suit made her feel like a "kid dancing in pajamas," Maslany expressed her enthusiasm nonetheless "as long as I get to dance with her."
Stallion also booked the "Parent Trap"-esque musical comedy, "F***ing Identical Twins," per The Cut, but what she really wants is a reboot of 2000's "Bring It On." Seeing herself in the cheerleading sneakers of Gabrielle Union's Isis, Stallion told the outlet, "I always have wanted to be Isis. I would be perfect for that."