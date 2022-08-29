Megan Thee Stallion Just Revealed An Unexpected New Gig

Megan Thee Stallion has racked up quite an impressive list of accomplishments in her relatively short career. After ushering in "Hot Girl Summer" in 2019 (and adding the viral phrase to our cultural lexicon), Stallion's 2020 debut studio album "Good News" inspired a new era of twerking via TikTok. In addition to seeing 29 of her singles chart on the Billboard Hot 100, Stallion became a three-time Grammy award-winner in 2021, scooping up the year's "Best New Artist" trophy.

The Houston rapper's musical accomplishments seem more impressive considering that Stallion has been working toward a college degree this whole time. In 2020, the "Body" rhymer revealed to People that she was closing in on a bachelor's degree (thanks to part-time online courses) in health administration at Texas Southern University. As she told the outlet, despite her thriving rap career, Stallion intends to graduate and "open an assisted-living facility." (The rapper graduated in December 2021.)

Surprising the 2022 Oscars crowd with a live performance of a verse from the "Encanto" jam, "We Don't Talk About Bruno," Stallion also became the first female rap performer at Hollywood's biggest ceremony. "I was so nervous before I went out," she told Entertainment Tonight later that night, before tantalizingly adding, "It feels like, 'Yeah, I did that. Now what?'"

But, as it turns out, the rapper's Oscars performance merely teased the beginning of her involvement as a thespian.