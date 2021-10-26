Is Megan Thee Stallion Still Going To Graduate From College?
Megan Thee Stallion might soon be adding "college graduate" to her already impressive resumé. As fans of the rapper will already know, the Houston native first attended Prairie View A&M University in Texas before becoming the superstar we know and love today. While in school, Megan began uploading raunchy freestyle rap videos on YouTube, which soon started going viral. However, her school's administration wasn't a fan.
"They was like, 'Is this what you guys want to be known for on campus?' " Megan told Rolling Stone in 2020. "In my head, I was like, 'Yeah, we lit! What you mean?'" The same applied to her and her crew's outfits on campus. "They didn't want us to wear shorts," she recalled. "It was f***ing summertime in f***ing Texas. But, you see her hips and her a**, you see why they don't want us to wear no shorts."
That same year, Megan told People she had transferred to Texas Southern University, where she is taking part-time online courses for her B.A. in health administration. For her, graduating is a big deal, no matter how famous or rich she is. "I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud," Megan told People, referencing her late mother. "She saw me going to school before she passed." She continued, "I'm doing it for me, but I'm also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today." Now, it looks like graduation day is fast approaching.
Megan Thee Stallion will soon be a 'Hot Girl Scholar'
On October 25, Megan Thee Stallion confirmed that she will be graduating very soon. Taking to Instagram, the "WAP" rapper showed off a blinged-out graduation cap sporting the phrase "Real Hot Girl Sh*t," as well as a fresh set of TSU-inspired nails. In the caption, Megan gave fans a little more info on where her academic career stands today. "2021 finna graduate collegeeee," she wrote, quoting a lyric from her song, "Thot Sh*t." She added, "Taking my graduation pics today. ... I can't wait for y'all to see."
Unsurprisingly, the comment section was quickly flooded with congratulatory messages from Megan's fans and celebrity friends. "YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS proud is an understatement," Normani wrote. "Real smart girl sh*t," Meg's boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, commented. "That's some fr Hot girl sh*t," a fan wrote under The Shade Room's repost. "go meggggg."
Last year, Megan opened up about all the ups and downs of pursuing her education. "College is a lot of stress," she told People in 2020. "You can't let that little [GPA] number discourage you because at the end of the day, you got your degree and now you're out here living." Though she clearly doesn't need a degree to be successful, Meg still plans to put her health administration degree to good use. "You know what, I'm gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it," she said. "Then I'm gonna let my classmates run it."