Is Megan Thee Stallion Still Going To Graduate From College?

Megan Thee Stallion might soon be adding "college graduate" to her already impressive resumé. As fans of the rapper will already know, the Houston native first attended Prairie View A&M University in Texas before becoming the superstar we know and love today. While in school, Megan began uploading raunchy freestyle rap videos on YouTube, which soon started going viral. However, her school's administration wasn't a fan.

"They was like, 'Is this what you guys want to be known for on campus?' " Megan told Rolling Stone in 2020. "In my head, I was like, 'Yeah, we lit! What you mean?'" The same applied to her and her crew's outfits on campus. "They didn't want us to wear shorts," she recalled. "It was f***ing summertime in f***ing Texas. But, you see her hips and her a**, you see why they don't want us to wear no shorts."

That same year, Megan told People she had transferred to Texas Southern University, where she is taking part-time online courses for her B.A. in health administration. For her, graduating is a big deal, no matter how famous or rich she is. "I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud," Megan told People, referencing her late mother. "She saw me going to school before she passed." She continued, "I'm doing it for me, but I'm also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today." Now, it looks like graduation day is fast approaching.