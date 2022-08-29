Chris Rock's Reported Joke About Turning Down Oscars Hosting Gig Infuriates Twitter

Firing back! Less than six months after Will Smith stormed the Oscars stage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke regarding Jada Pinkett Smith, Rock's finally clapping back at the Academy — and disappointing fans who wish he wouldn't have in the process.

Since the slap, Rock has kept relatively quiet regarding the situation. Smith, on the other hand, has been vocal with the regret he has for his actions. Immediately following the situation, Smith took to social media to apologize, saying his behavior was "unacceptable" and that he was "embarrassed" about what he did. Then, in July, Smith doubled down on his apology in a video addressed to Rock. In the clip, Smith apologizes directly to Rock — something he didn't do in his Oscars acceptance speech — and explained he's ready to talk when Rock is. However, Rock has declined all of Smith's past invitations to talk thus far.

But, while Rock might not be ready to speak to Smith, it seems he is finally ready to speak out. In July, the comedian spoke out for the first time, saying that "anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face," via Harper's Bazaar. And after that foray into joking about she slap, Rock hinted that it wouldn't be his last. That is until now, because after making a contentious joke about the slap at his latest comedy show, fans are now firing back at the comedian.