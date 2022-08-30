Which Former Real Housewife Should Return To Their Show? Here's What Bravo Fans Think - Exclusive Survey

Fans of the "Real Housewives" have witnessed a number of cast members exit the Bravo shows over the years, and the women have provided various reasons for their decisions to do so.

Bethenny Frankel's journey on "The Real Housewives of New York" began in 2008 and lasted over a decade, but while the money tempted her to stay, eventually, even it wasn't enough. "I just was ready to do it. I didn't want to be there anymore," she told Variety, further explaining that filming the show was making her feel drained and becoming a distraction from her off-camera career and family. "People across the franchise will tell you they develop anxiety, and it's very stressful," she stated.

As for Danielle Staub, when she caught "Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen off guard with her announcement that she was leaving "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" for good in 2020, and revealed that she was going to launch a cooking channel. "It is time for me to leave and do something that I want to do that makes my heart happy every day," she said. Then there are those who get the boot, like "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Phaedra Parks, who was fired for starting a salacious rumor about some of her castmates, per E! But while they may be gone, they haven't been forgotten, and there's one former Real Housewife whose loss was felt more deeply than the rest.