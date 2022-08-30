Ashton Kutcher Reveals Major Physical Change After His Health Scare

Ashton Kutcher recently revealed that he suffered a health scare a few years ago that really put everything into perspective for him. The actor was diagnosed with vasculitis, an extremely rare autoimmune disorder that restricts blood flow and causes inflammation, according to Mayo Clinic. At the time, Kutcher did not make his health scare known to the public.

In August, Kutcher broke the news in an interview on "Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge." He said, "Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that, like, knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium" (via Page Six).

Kutcher explained to Grylls that the disorder left him unable to see, hear, or walk and that he was "lucky to be alive," later clarifying in a tweet that he is no longer battling the disorder. "I fully recovered. All good. Moving on. See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn," Kutcher wrote.

The "No Strings Attached" actor is known for prioritizing philanthropy, so his new focus on running the marathon for his non-profit, Thorn, shouldn't come as a surprise. His body transformation, on the other hand, might be turning heads.