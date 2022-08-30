Carl Radke's Ex Mackenzie Dipman Reacts To His Rekindled Romance With Lindsay Hubbard

Carl Radke has some explaining to do. During Season 6 of "Summer House," the reality star was seen boo'd up with former "Love Island" USA contestant Mackenzie Dipman. The two made it clear they were getting to know each other on a deeper level. "I love that you don't party a lot," Radke told Dipman one of the episodes that season (via Distractify). "That could be a turn-off, or in my head, it would be."

Radke, who has been very open about his past alcohol addiction, revealed he had never actually been sober during any of his relationships. "I never pursued a serious relationship without alcohol or drugs," he said on "Summer House" (via Distractify). "I do feel like I'm in f***ing middle school right now." Considering Dipman wasn't a party girl, this matchup appeared to be promising. According to Us Weekly, the pair started dating in the summer of 2021. However, their romance was short-lived — the two decided to call it quits after only a few weeks. "It didn't feel right," Radke shared with fellow co-star Kyle Cooke about his brief relationship with Dipman (via Meaww).

Although things between the former couple appeared to be amicable, Dipman has since come forward to claim the breakup wasn't the only thing that took her by surprise. So did finding out about Radke's latest relationship status.