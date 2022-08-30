Carl Radke's Ex Mackenzie Dipman Reacts To His Rekindled Romance With Lindsay Hubbard
Carl Radke has some explaining to do. During Season 6 of "Summer House," the reality star was seen boo'd up with former "Love Island" USA contestant Mackenzie Dipman. The two made it clear they were getting to know each other on a deeper level. "I love that you don't party a lot," Radke told Dipman one of the episodes that season (via Distractify). "That could be a turn-off, or in my head, it would be."
Radke, who has been very open about his past alcohol addiction, revealed he had never actually been sober during any of his relationships. "I never pursued a serious relationship without alcohol or drugs," he said on "Summer House" (via Distractify). "I do feel like I'm in f***ing middle school right now." Considering Dipman wasn't a party girl, this matchup appeared to be promising. According to Us Weekly, the pair started dating in the summer of 2021. However, their romance was short-lived — the two decided to call it quits after only a few weeks. "It didn't feel right," Radke shared with fellow co-star Kyle Cooke about his brief relationship with Dipman (via Meaww).
Although things between the former couple appeared to be amicable, Dipman has since come forward to claim the breakup wasn't the only thing that took her by surprise. So did finding out about Radke's latest relationship status.
Mackenzie was 'blindsided' by Carl dating Lindsay Hubbard
Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard giving their relationship a second chance may not have come as a surprise to fans, however Mackenzie Dipman was stunned by the news. "I never, ever, ever saw anything romantic on his end towards her. I was truly shocked [they got back together]," she said during an interview with Page Six. Dipman claimed she would have never guessed the two would end up together again considering the way Radke used to look at Hubbard. "It was the most platonic look of all time," she told the outlet. "It was not romantic." Dipman also claims she was "blindsided" when Radke called things off. Allegedly his reason for the split was because "he had to focus on his sobriety as a single man."
However, not too long after the pair went their separate ways, the reality star found out Radke was in a full blown relationship with his bestie Hubbard. And, not only did they rekindle their romance, but the two are now engaged. People reported that Radke proposed to his longtime love Hubbard in Southhampton, and she had no idea he was going to pop the question. "I was so surprised, I'm still in shock!" she told the outlet.
Radke added, "She means everything to me, and I wanted it to be something that was reflective of my love for her and how excited I am to take the next step."