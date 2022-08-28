Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard And Carl Radke Have Big Relationship News
Looks like "Summer House" stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have found "the one" in each other! After a whirlwind romance that started in Season 4 in 2020, the couple confirmed that they were officially dating in an exclusive interview with Page Six last January. "We're very much together," said Hubbard. "We're very happy." Although she refused to put a label on their relationship at that time, Radke was quick to call Hubbard his girlfriend during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen." "It's worked out really well," he said of their romance, before echoing Hubbard. "We're really happy."
In May, the pair announced to Us Weekly that they are taking a huge step in their relationship by moving in together. "We're very serious, in love and very happy. We're moving in together, finally," said Radke. "Living together is a big step. ... But I think [Hubbard] and I are confident with how we're doing things." For her part, Hubbard said she considers the move as a baby step toward "what hopefully will be a matrimonious living together situation" with Radke. "We're really excited to start our next chapter together," added Radke. "We have a really solid, fun relationship and I'm excited for everybody else to kind of see what we're like full time."
Now, several months later, Hubbard and Radke have more exciting news to share about their relationship — and fans are absolutely thrilled!
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are heading down the aisle
After becoming in official in January, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke announced that they're engaged. The two shared the happy news in an exclusive interview with People, saying they got engaged at Southhampton's Dune Beach on Saturday, August 27. "I was so surprised, I'm still in shock!" said Hubbard of the engagement, while Radke admitted, "It was quite the whirlwind throwing off Lindsay. She's a tough one to catch off guard!"
Per the report, Radke popped the question to Hubbard with a dazzling, custom-made 3.5-carat diamond ring by Nicole Rose, a New York-based jeweler who's a good friend of Hubbard. "This is the most incredible thing I have ever laid eyes on, except Carl," gushed Hubbard. "I don't think I slept at all last night, I think I just stared at this ring. It's gorgeous. He really crushed it, it could not have been more perfect."
Afterward, they celebrated the romantic occasion with their family and friends at the restaurant Dockers Waterside, one of their favorite places. According to an Instagram video posted by Queens of Bravo, several of their "Summer House" castmates attended the engagement party, including Andrea Denver, who announced his departure from the show last June ahead of Season 7. Per People, fans will be getting a glimpse of Hubbard and Radke's engagement in the upcoming season of "Summer House," which is expected to premiere on Bravo in early 2023. Congratulations and best wishes to these lovebirds!