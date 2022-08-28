Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard And Carl Radke Have Big Relationship News

Looks like "Summer House" stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have found "the one" in each other! After a whirlwind romance that started in Season 4 in 2020, the couple confirmed that they were officially dating in an exclusive interview with Page Six last January. "We're very much together," said Hubbard. "We're very happy." Although she refused to put a label on their relationship at that time, Radke was quick to call Hubbard his girlfriend during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen." "It's worked out really well," he said of their romance, before echoing Hubbard. "We're really happy."

In May, the pair announced to Us Weekly that they are taking a huge step in their relationship by moving in together. "We're very serious, in love and very happy. We're moving in together, finally," said Radke. "Living together is a big step. ... But I think [Hubbard] and I are confident with how we're doing things." For her part, Hubbard said she considers the move as a baby step toward "what hopefully will be a matrimonious living together situation" with Radke. "We're really excited to start our next chapter together," added Radke. "We have a really solid, fun relationship and I'm excited for everybody else to kind of see what we're like full time."

Now, several months later, Hubbard and Radke have more exciting news to share about their relationship — and fans are absolutely thrilled!