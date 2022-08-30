Who Is Kat Graham's Fiance, Darren Genet?

"The Vampire Diaries" may have been pitched as a teen drama but for its stars, it seemed to have served as a matchmaking service. Many of its key players entered into relationships with each other at one point, with Nina Dobrev famously dating Ian Somerhalder before their 2013 split. Fortunately, some other on-set couples had better luck.

Kat Graham, who played the role of Bonnie Bennet throughout all of the show's eight seasons, was a force in front of the camera and impressed the man behind it. The actor has been dating the show's producer, Darren Genet, since 2017. However, a source for People contends that the couple didn't actually meet until the series had wrapped. Still, perhaps their mutual appearance on the vampiric show foreshadowed their everlasting love.

In the course of their five-year relationship, the couple has done everything together — from appearing on red carpets to taking vacations. Most excitingly, they'll now be going through life together; People shared in May that the pair is engaged.