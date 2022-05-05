Vampire Diaries Star Kat Graham Is Officially Off The Market
Kat Graham is no longer a single woman! "The Vampire Diaries" star's dating history includes her past relationship with actor Cottrell Guidry, whom she started seeing in 2008, per Us Weekly. Although the two were engaged by 2012, their union ended two years after they planned to tie the knot. Since then, Graham has again found love with director and cinematographer Darren Genet. Genet was a cinematographer for "The Vampire Diaries" and directed four episodes of the series, per IMDb.
In recent years, Graham spoke about what draws her to a man, as well as the qualities she doesn't look for in a partner. "I don't date pretty boys. I ... won't date models, athletes, rappers, anything like that," Graham said during a 2018 "Ladygang" interview. "I like brilliant, funny men." Graham also revealed she wouldn't have swiped right on Genet if she'd seen him on a dating app, stating the importance of being open to love. "I would say, don't cross anyone out, 'cause you never know," she added. It's a good thing Graham decided to give dating Genet a try, because the happy couple has announced positive news that indicates their relationship is thriving.
Kat Graham is engaged to Darren Genet
Actor Kat Graham and director and cinematographer Darren Genet are officially engaged. On May 4, the actor's representative confirmed this news to People. The pair has been together since 2017, and the proposal took place in Mexico a few weeks ago during a trip to celebrate Genet's birthday. A source told the magazine that Graham is over the moon with the engagement, saying, "Kat is madly in love and couldn't be happier."
On April 25, Genet posted pictures on Instagram documenting the vacation and called the trip "Life changing." "Blissed out and incredibly grateful for this birthday weekend," he wrote, before adding, "Thanks to my love @katgraham for bringing me here for such a profound experience." Graham responded to the post with a sweet comment, writing, "Love you baby!!!!!!!!!!" to her beau.
Graham has likewise included Genet on her social media page. This past Christmas, she posted Instagram photos of herself and Genet celebrating the holiday season. "Wishing you the most beautiful Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa! However you celebrate, we hope your days are filled with love and happiness," she wrote. Congratulations to Graham on Genet as they approach the next stage of their joyful union!