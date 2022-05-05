Vampire Diaries Star Kat Graham Is Officially Off The Market

Kat Graham is no longer a single woman! "The Vampire Diaries" star's dating history includes her past relationship with actor Cottrell Guidry, whom she started seeing in 2008, per Us Weekly. Although the two were engaged by 2012, their union ended two years after they planned to tie the knot. Since then, Graham has again found love with director and cinematographer Darren Genet. Genet was a cinematographer for "The Vampire Diaries" and directed four episodes of the series, per IMDb.

In recent years, Graham spoke about what draws her to a man, as well as the qualities she doesn't look for in a partner. "I don't date pretty boys. I ... won't date models, athletes, rappers, anything like that," Graham said during a 2018 "Ladygang" interview. "I like brilliant, funny men." Graham also revealed she wouldn't have swiped right on Genet if she'd seen him on a dating app, stating the importance of being open to love. "I would say, don't cross anyone out, 'cause you never know," she added. It's a good thing Graham decided to give dating Genet a try, because the happy couple has announced positive news that indicates their relationship is thriving.