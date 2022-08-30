The Tragic Death Of Country Star Luke Bell
Country singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died after going missing just over a week ago, according to music blog, Saving Country Music. Bell, who was 32 years old, was on a trip to Arizona when he went missing on August 20 and was never heard from again. He was found dead on August 29 close to where he disappeared, according to his close friend and confidant Matt Kinman.
Bell, who was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder, had disappeared while Kinman was getting food in Tucson. This, however, wasn't unusual for the "Where Ya Been?" singer. In the past, he would often go off the grid and end up in hospitals or incarcerated, per Saving Country Music. Over the past two years, things appeared to be looking up for the singer as he sought treatment for his condition and began taking medication. Unfortunately, after such positive progress, his mental health took a turn for the worse.
Bell was a humble performer and did not seem to take life for granted. In a 2016 interview with The Boot, he said, "To be honest, I live in the day, and I count smiles. That's it. Listen, half the time, I end up drinking beer with my neighbors. Life's not that bad." His cause of death has yet to be reported or confirmed. Now, country fans and artists are mourning the loss of Luke Bell.
Remembering the legacy of Luke Bell
Luke Bell has died after going missing on a trip to Arizona nine days prior to being found, according to Saving Country Music. Now, countless artists are remembering the talented singer-songwriter following the tragic news. Mike and the Moonpies, a country band, remembered Bell in a statement posted on Facebook, "The man (and his music) left an impression. He was a real deal traveling troubadour out there on that lost highway. Do yourself a favor and put on some Luke Bell tunes tonight in his memory."
Joshua Hedley took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Bell's death as well, "RIP to a real one. Been a long time since I saw him and I was just talking about him the other day wondering what he's been up to. Truly a sad night for country music." Country music fans are also remembering the late singer on social media. One fan tweeted, "Thank you for sharing your songs with this cold world. They've sure helped me along." While another wrote, "so sad to hear about #LukeBell. Dude was an absolute word-bending, time-transcending, heart-piercing, guitar-picking genius."
It's clear that Luke Bell will be remembered for his musicianship and the mark that he left on the world of country music. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones at this time.