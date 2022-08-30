The Tragic Death Of Country Star Luke Bell

Country singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died after going missing just over a week ago, according to music blog, Saving Country Music. Bell, who was 32 years old, was on a trip to Arizona when he went missing on August 20 and was never heard from again. He was found dead on August 29 close to where he disappeared, according to his close friend and confidant Matt Kinman.

Bell, who was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder, had disappeared while Kinman was getting food in Tucson. This, however, wasn't unusual for the "Where Ya Been?" singer. In the past, he would often go off the grid and end up in hospitals or incarcerated, per Saving Country Music. Over the past two years, things appeared to be looking up for the singer as he sought treatment for his condition and began taking medication. Unfortunately, after such positive progress, his mental health took a turn for the worse.

Bell was a humble performer and did not seem to take life for granted. In a 2016 interview with The Boot, he said, "To be honest, I live in the day, and I count smiles. That's it. Listen, half the time, I end up drinking beer with my neighbors. Life's not that bad." His cause of death has yet to be reported or confirmed. Now, country fans and artists are mourning the loss of Luke Bell.