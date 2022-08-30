Everything We Know About Mikhail Gorbachev's Death

Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died at 91, according to Russian state media on August 30. The cause of death was due to "a severe and prolonged illness," as a hospital in Moscow stated, per CNN.

News of the former political leader's death comes nearly a month after he was hospitalized for kidney complications. At the time of his admittance, a spokesperson for Gorbachev confirmed that he had been undergoing treatment for his kidney for several years, but did not provide additional details on the politician's condition.

Gorbachev was widely known for dissolving the Iron Curtain and creating partnerships with Western governments. The former president of the USSR is also credited with ending the Cold War peacefully, which led to the Soviet Union's fall and his resignation in 1991. According to Reuters, the famed leader is set to be buried next to his wife at Moscow's Novodevichy Cemetery, per his family's wishes.