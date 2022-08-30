The Truth About Mikhail Gorbachev's Late Wife

Mikhail Gorbachev died on August 30 at the age of 91, the Associated Press reported, marking the end of one the West's most significant chapters. As the general secretary of the Soviet Union's Communist Party between 1985 and 1991, Gorbachev served as the political bloc's final leader, presiding over the end of the Cold War that dissolved the Soviet empire after nearly 70 years. While often seen through favorable lenses in the West for his role, Gorbachev is often criticized in his homeland for implementing reforms across the Soviet Union that aligned more closely with policies of the United States, the The Washington Post reported.

Regardless of sides, Gorbachev was different in more ways than one from other Russian leaders, both before and after his time. Unlike current President Vladimir Putin, who prefers to keep his family out of the spotlight, Gorbachev felt no need to hide his intentions to prioritize his wife, Raisa Gorbachova, and daughter, Irina, the BBC noted. Gorbachev often took Raisa with him on official events, a practice largely unknown in the Soviet Union at the time, The Washington Post noted.Gorbachev also felt he needed no favors to raise his child with privilege. "My parents did not enroll me, on principle, in a special school for the children of Party officials," Irina told Russia Beyond in 2011. "I went to a perfectly ordinary school."

All that to say, Gorbachev made history in his years in power — and Gorbachova was no small part in it.