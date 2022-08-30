How Much Was Mikhail Gorbachev Worth When He Died?

Compared to Vladimir Putin's estimated net worth of around $70 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Mikhail Gorbachev had a much lower net worth at the time of his death. Make no mistake, though; it doesn't appear that the former leader of the USSR was left penniless even in old age.

According to Celebrity Net Worth's profile on Gorbachev, he was worth $5 million at the time of his death. Celebrity Net Worth also notes that Gorbachev was once a supporter of Putin but later "denounced" him, although it's unclear if this change of opinion affected Gorbachev's finances substantially. A 1988 article from the Harvard Business Review described Gorbachev as a "turnaround CEO" at the time, which was before the fall of the Soviet Union.

In the later years of his life, Gorbachev remained involved in politics, but he also broadened his horizons and released an album of songs dedicated to his late wife, Raisa, with the proceeds going to charity (via The St. Petersburg Times). In a 2017 article published originally in The New York Review of Books, the Brookings Institution reported that Gorbachev was living in a dacha — a type of cottage or summer home — outside Moscow.