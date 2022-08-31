Cher Gets Shady Over Dua Lipa Comparison

Dua Lipa has always been vocal about the musicians who have inspired her. In 2017, the "Break My Heart" hitmaker revealed to Clash that Nelly Furtado's "Whoa, Nelly!" had a massive impact on her childhood while referencing Pink's "Missundaztood" as a "firm favorite." While those two pop megastars influenced Lipa's career as a singer, she also took inspiration from Cher with her eye-catching style.

In 2018, Live Nation TV noted that Lipa, during a 2018 Deezer event in Paris, honored Cher's legendary Bobk Mackie-designed Met Gala look from 1974. This wasn't the first time she referenced the "Moonstruck" actor, either. On the 2021 Grammy's red carpet, Lipa stunned in a jeweled dress that featured a thigh-high slit. As previously reported by Harper's Bazaar, the BRIT Award winner had taken inspiration from Cher once again. This time, it was her 1974 Grammy Awards look that she was referencing. In 1966, Cher released the single "Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)," which was taken from her second studio album, "The Sonny Side of Chér." In 2017, Lipa covered her version of the song after becoming the face of a Patrizia Pepe Advertising Campaign.

It's quite fair to say that Lipa thinks very highly of Cher. With that being said, it seems the legend herself isn't thrilled by a recent comparison.