Cher Gets Shady Over Dua Lipa Comparison
Dua Lipa has always been vocal about the musicians who have inspired her. In 2017, the "Break My Heart" hitmaker revealed to Clash that Nelly Furtado's "Whoa, Nelly!" had a massive impact on her childhood while referencing Pink's "Missundaztood" as a "firm favorite." While those two pop megastars influenced Lipa's career as a singer, she also took inspiration from Cher with her eye-catching style.
In 2018, Live Nation TV noted that Lipa, during a 2018 Deezer event in Paris, honored Cher's legendary Bobk Mackie-designed Met Gala look from 1974. This wasn't the first time she referenced the "Moonstruck" actor, either. On the 2021 Grammy's red carpet, Lipa stunned in a jeweled dress that featured a thigh-high slit. As previously reported by Harper's Bazaar, the BRIT Award winner had taken inspiration from Cher once again. This time, it was her 1974 Grammy Awards look that she was referencing. In 1966, Cher released the single "Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)," which was taken from her second studio album, "The Sonny Side of Chér." In 2017, Lipa covered her version of the song after becoming the face of a Patrizia Pepe Advertising Campaign.
It's quite fair to say that Lipa thinks very highly of Cher. With that being said, it seems the legend herself isn't thrilled by a recent comparison.
Is Dua Lipa the Cher of this generation?
Cher has Twitter going wild, once again. After a tweet, which has now been deleted, stated that the British singer was "the Cher of our generation" (via Daily Mail), another fan quote tweeted the post and wrote, "So much truth in one Tweet," before tagging Cher's username at the end. Despite what we can assume is a busy mentions page, Cher still ended up seeing the tweet and responded. "How many yrs are in a generation," the "If I Could Turn Back Time" hitmaker replied, adding the thinking face emoji.
Unsurprisingly, Cher's shady tweet went unnoticed and had people responding in various ways. "I've never heard a single Cher song! Lol," one user insisted. "You're the only Cher of all generations, they can be beautiful and talented but no one compares, it's like comparing candles and a Supernova, You win," another person shared. "Dua can't compete with you lmao you are the Cher of EVERY generation!!" a third fan remarked. "An absolutely iconic response," a fourth person wrote. Lipa has yet to respond to Cher's tweet.