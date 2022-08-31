Matchmaker Decodes How Jason Momoa Will Move On From Lisa Bonet Split - Exclusive

It was a shock to learn that Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa had ended their relationship after 16 years. The A-listers tied the knot back in 2018 but decided to end things in January. "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding, and our family is of no exception," they explained in a joint statement (via Grazia). "And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage...The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become."

According to sources close to the former couple, there was no bad blood; they simply drifted apart. "They have been doing things separately for quite a while," an insider told People. "They were a great couple with a lot of love and respect for each other, but people change, and goals change, and they weren't the same together anymore." Bonet and Momoa share two children, Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf. Momoa is also close to Bonet's eldest daughter, Zoë Kravitz, and even showed up to the "Batman" premiere in March, per Page Six.

Bonet has laid low since the split, while Momoa has reportedly tried to move on. To get more insight into the situation and how Mamoa is coping, Nicki Swift spoke to Rori Sassoon, relationship expert and co-owner of matchmaking agency Platinum Poire.