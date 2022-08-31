Matchmaker Decodes How Jason Momoa Will Move On From Lisa Bonet Split - Exclusive
It was a shock to learn that Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa had ended their relationship after 16 years. The A-listers tied the knot back in 2018 but decided to end things in January. "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding, and our family is of no exception," they explained in a joint statement (via Grazia). "And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage...The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become."
According to sources close to the former couple, there was no bad blood; they simply drifted apart. "They have been doing things separately for quite a while," an insider told People. "They were a great couple with a lot of love and respect for each other, but people change, and goals change, and they weren't the same together anymore." Bonet and Momoa share two children, Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf. Momoa is also close to Bonet's eldest daughter, Zoë Kravitz, and even showed up to the "Batman" premiere in March, per Page Six.
Bonet has laid low since the split, while Momoa has reportedly tried to move on. To get more insight into the situation and how Mamoa is coping, Nicki Swift spoke to Rori Sassoon, relationship expert and co-owner of matchmaking agency Platinum Poire.
Jason Momoa is having fun
According to expert matchmaker Rori Sassoon, Jason Momoa is ready to move on. In the months since his split, the "Aquaman" star had been linked to Eiza González – ten years his junior. "He will likely continue to date younger, revitalizing his youthful energy and overall zest for life. Jason has a lot going for him, and his youthful charm and looks will continue to aid in his favor," Sassoon explained.
Momoa has been happy to get back out there with González, but it hasn't been easy. In June, Momoa and González split after just a few months together. A source told People that they decided to end the relationship because "they are in different life stages." By July, however, the pair was spotted looking cozy on a motorcycle ride around Malibu, per Us Weekly. They stay in touch and see each other when they can," an insider told People. According to Sassoon, it's normal that Momoa might find himself in a somewhat chaotic relationship after the end of his marriage. "Jason has slowly dipped his toes into the dating pond — with Eiza González. Their on and off relationship is not surprising, as Jason was in a long-term relationship for nearly half of his life."
They may appear to be back together, but things are not exactly serious with González, as Momoa is likely focused on having fun right now. "Expect less commitment, more fun, and a variety of leading ladies by his side," Sassoon said.