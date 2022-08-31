Kathie Lee Gifford Hints At Her Relationship Status
On August 9, 2015, it was announced that Kathie Lee Gifford's husband, Frank Gifford, died. "It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and friend, Frank Gifford," the family's statement said via The New York Post. The statement mentioned that Frank died of "natural cases" in his home in Connecticut, adding that they would like respect and privacy. Since then, the widow has been asked about her love life.
"I had a friend of mine who asked me a couple of years ago after Frank passed, he said, 'Sorry, I guess Frank was the love of your life, right?'" she told People in 2019. "And I said, 'so far.' I was kind of surprised by my answer." She added that she's aware of being able to find love again, even unexpectedly, hinting that she's optimistic about her future love life.
In October 2020, Kathie Lee opened up more about her dating life. She told Page Six that she was back in the dating game, but she hasn't found "the one" again yet. "If I fall in love again it will be because God just made it happen," she told the media outlet. And now it seems that the former "Today Show" co-anchor has possibly found another great match.
Kathie Lee Gifford is keeping her love life private
Nearly six years after her husband's death, Kathie Lee Gifford announced that she is in a new relationship. In April 2021, she was interviewed by "The Today Show" co-hosts who pointed out how happy she seemed. Gifford answered that she was in a relationship that is "nice and fun and healthy," and added that she's really happy and doesn't want to mess anything up by giving too much away. To this day, she's still finding that keeping her relationship private is the best way to go.
"I have someone very special in my life," the former co-anchor told People on August 29, only shying away about who the new love interest is. Gifford has been keeping her life low-key after moving to Tennessee following the passing of her husband. "I've discovered that by not talking about it, it stays special," she added. "I've found personal happiness here, is the best way to say it."
Instead of focusing on making her love life public, she has been actively sharing another thing that makes her happy — her new and first grandson, Frank. On her Instagram page, the "Today Show" alum has been sharing her grandson, as she posts videos and photos of her holding and playing with the baby.