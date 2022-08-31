Kathie Lee Gifford Hints At Her Relationship Status

On August 9, 2015, it was announced that Kathie Lee Gifford's husband, Frank Gifford, died. "It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and friend, Frank Gifford," the family's statement said via The New York Post. The statement mentioned that Frank died of "natural cases" in his home in Connecticut, adding that they would like respect and privacy. Since then, the widow has been asked about her love life.

"I had a friend of mine who asked me a couple of years ago after Frank passed, he said, 'Sorry, I guess Frank was the love of your life, right?'" she told People in 2019. "And I said, 'so far.' I was kind of surprised by my answer." She added that she's aware of being able to find love again, even unexpectedly, hinting that she's optimistic about her future love life.

In October 2020, Kathie Lee opened up more about her dating life. She told Page Six that she was back in the dating game, but she hasn't found "the one" again yet. "If I fall in love again it will be because God just made it happen," she told the media outlet. And now it seems that the former "Today Show" co-anchor has possibly found another great match.