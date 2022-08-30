Kathie Lee Gifford Gets Honest About Stepping Away From The Spotlight

Kathie Lee Gifford has been in the television industry for decades. Most fans first got a taste of the star's bubbly personality when she sat alongside Regis Philbin for the hit morning show, "Live With Regis and Kathie Lee," where she entertained viewers for years. Not too long after, she signed on for the fourth hour of "Today," where she sipped wine while chatting with co-host Hoda Kotb.

But, all good things must come to an end, and that was the case with Gifford's run on the series. In December 2018, Gifford announced that she would leave the show to pursue other endeavors. "I have something to share with everybody, and it's bittersweet as these things always are," she said on air. "I've been here almost 11 years; thought I would stay one year, something happened along the way. I fell in love..." she said of Kotb. "And now, when it's our eleventh anniversary, I am going to be leaving the 'Today' show." Of course, Kotb and Gifford shed some tears on-air, and at that moment, you could really tell how close the ladies had gotten during their stint on the show.

In April 2019, Gifford sat next to Kotb on the show for the last time( via People), as she confessed that it was simply time to move on. "I am an artist; I'm an actress, I'm a writer, I'm a songwriter, a director now," she shared.

Now, she's livin' the life in Tennessee.