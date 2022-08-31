Kate Moss Shares The Eyebrow-Raising Way She Once Received Gift From Johnny Depp

British model Kate Moss once dated Johnny Depp in the mid-1990s. Celebrity journalist George Wayne told The Face that he introduced the two at a restaurant in New York. He stated that he saw the model walk in with Naomi Campbell while Depp was with his friends in the back. "I just grabbed her hand and took her back there," the writer said. "I said, ​'Kate, this is Johnny. Johnny this is Kate.'"

Although the romance only lasted about four years, the model admitted to Vanity Fair in 2012 that she liked the way the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star took care of her. She also mentioned that she lost trust in people once the relationship ended, and she cried about the split for years.

Nearly a decade later, Depp was in a highly-publicized court case with his ex-wife Amber Heard, and Moss didn't hesitate to speak in favor of her ex-boyfriend. "I believe in the truth, and I believe in fairness and justice," the model told BBC's "Desert Island Discs" (via Deadline). "I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth." Now, it looks like Moss is having fun reminiscing on her relationship with the actor.