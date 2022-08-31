Kate Moss Shares The Eyebrow-Raising Way She Once Received Gift From Johnny Depp
British model Kate Moss once dated Johnny Depp in the mid-1990s. Celebrity journalist George Wayne told The Face that he introduced the two at a restaurant in New York. He stated that he saw the model walk in with Naomi Campbell while Depp was with his friends in the back. "I just grabbed her hand and took her back there," the writer said. "I said, 'Kate, this is Johnny. Johnny this is Kate.'"
Although the romance only lasted about four years, the model admitted to Vanity Fair in 2012 that she liked the way the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star took care of her. She also mentioned that she lost trust in people once the relationship ended, and she cried about the split for years.
Nearly a decade later, Depp was in a highly-publicized court case with his ex-wife Amber Heard, and Moss didn't hesitate to speak in favor of her ex-boyfriend. "I believe in the truth, and I believe in fairness and justice," the model told BBC's "Desert Island Discs" (via Deadline). "I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth." Now, it looks like Moss is having fun reminiscing on her relationship with the actor.
Kate Moss received diamonds from Johnny Depp in an NSFW way
Kate Moss and Johnny Depp met in 1994. They reportedly split in 1997, per Insider. The "Edward Scissorhands" actor took the blame for the breakup, mentioning that his work got in the way. The two were spotted together at the Cannes Film Festival in 1998, sparking reconciliation rumors, but the relationship didn't last long after that. Although Moss is reportedly dating Count Nikolai von Bismarck, per PopSugar, she is still able to look back on her relationship with Depp, as she recently revealed a story about how she got to own her first diamonds.
"We were going out for dinner, and he said, 'I got something in my bum, can you have a look?'" the model recalled in an August 31 video with British Vogue. "And I was like, 'What?' And I put my hand down his trousers, and I pulled out a diamond necklace."
The NSFW diamond necklace story wasn't the only instance where things got questionable during the two's relationship. According to People, the "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" actor reportedly got violent after drinking — once in a London pub and once in a New York City hotel — while the model was with him. In New York, he was arrested after reportedly "trashing" his hotel room.