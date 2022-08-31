The Tragic Death Of Beyond Scared Straight Star Ashley Tropez

Ashley Tropez, who appeared on "Beyond Scared Straight," was sadly found dead by police on August 26. According to the San Bernardino Police's report, the former reality star was discovered with "traumatic injuries" in an empty residency in Victorville, California. Police suspected that Tropez and a person named Alexis Call were "squatting" in the abandoned building for some time. Sadly, authorities believe that Call killed Tropez for unknown reasons, and Call has since been taken into custody and charged with murder.

Tropez was just 17 years old when she was sent into the San Bernardino prison system by the social experiment reality TV show, "Beyond Scared Straight." At the time, Tropez was a self-admitted juvenile delinquent, who often got in trouble at school for selling marijuana, fighting, and stealing. She was cruelly treated by the guards and other inmates, but the goal of the prison immersion was to make Tropez realize the error of her ways and hopefully set her on a better path.

But it seems that Tropez's life post-"Beyond Scared Straight" may have led to her untimely and tragic death.