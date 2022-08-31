Victorious Star Daniella Monet Makes Troubling Claims About Her Time On Nickelodeon
Jennette McCurdy's recent remarks about her time with Nickelodeon seem to have set off a chain reaction, as other child stars are opening up about their experiences in the industry. In her memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died," McCurdy alleged that her time with the children's network was filled with unfair treatment, an attempted coverup, and abuse at the hands of an unnamed man whom she calls "The Creator."
"My personal experience of 'The Creator's' abuse?' This is a network with shows made for children. Shouldn't they have some sort of moral compass," McCurdy wrote (via E! News). "Shouldn't they at least try to report to some sort of ethical standard?" The now-retired actor went on to claim that "The Creator" once gave her a shoulder massage without her consent and that the network later offered her $300,000 to refrain from publicly acknowledging her experiences. Now, former "Victorious" star, Daniella Monet, is opening up about her experience as a Nickelodeon star and is echoing McCurdy's sentiments.
Daniella Monet slams Nickelodeon for sexualized scenes
Daniella Monet has made a bold claim about her time on the hit show "Victorious," which she says left her feeling "sexualized." Monet, who starred as Trina Vegas, told Insider that her concerns were constantly ignored by Nickelodeon. "Do I wish certain things, like, didn't have to be so sexualized? Yeah, 100 percent," she said, in reference to a pickle-eating scene she felt was inappropriate. Monet also shared choice words about the show's creator, Dan Schneider, who she says forced the actors to wear outfits that she didn't feel were not "age appropriate."
In addition to his work on "Victorious" and "iCarly," Schneider also led the production of "Zoey 101." Now, Alexa Nichols –- who portrayed Nicole Bristow on the show -– has joined the ranks of stars speaking out against the network. On August 25, Nichols took part in a protest against Nickelodeon, demanding the network change its work practices. "I want to make Nick safe for kids," Nichols told TMZ. The actor went on to explain that, like Monet and Jenette McCurdy, she did not feel "protected" during her time with the network.