Victorious Star Daniella Monet Makes Troubling Claims About Her Time On Nickelodeon

Jennette McCurdy's recent remarks about her time with Nickelodeon seem to have set off a chain reaction, as other child stars are opening up about their experiences in the industry. In her memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died," McCurdy alleged that her time with the children's network was filled with unfair treatment, an attempted coverup, and abuse at the hands of an unnamed man whom she calls "The Creator."

"My personal experience of 'The Creator's' abuse?' This is a network with shows made for children. Shouldn't they have some sort of moral compass," McCurdy wrote (via E! News). "Shouldn't they at least try to report to some sort of ethical standard?" The now-retired actor went on to claim that "The Creator" once gave her a shoulder massage without her consent and that the network later offered her $300,000 to refrain from publicly acknowledging her experiences. Now, former "Victorious" star, Daniella Monet, is opening up about her experience as a Nickelodeon star and is echoing McCurdy's sentiments.