Rob Schneider's Comments About Kate McKinnon Are Really Causing A Stir
For over four decades, "Saturday Night Live" has ruled late-night TV with its hilarious sketches and show-stopping guest stars. Alongside its unforgettable jokes, the show has also introduced pop culture enthusiasts to some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Kristen Wiig, Jason Sudeikis, Eddie Murphy, and Amy Poehler. One of the various big names to come out of the hit sketch show is actor Rob Schneider.
In an interview with GQ, Schneider revealed that Steve Martin inspired his comedic journey that eventually led him to "SNL." "I remember looking and going like, okay. Well, he's a person. He's in the same room with me, he figured it out, so maybe I can figure it out," he recalled. From 1990 to 1994, the "Grown Ups" star was featured as one of the show's regular cast members and delivered popular characters like Richard Laymer and the Out of Africa store owner. Since leaving the hit series, the "The Animal" actor has made a name for himself with films like "The Hot Chick", "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo", and the various Adam Sandler films he made cameos in.
Although Schneider's time with "SNL" has long passed, the comedian has still shared his opinion on the long running series and its sketches. Recently, the "50 First Dates" star made some head-turning statements regarding the series and its former star Kate McKinnon.
Rob Schneider claims Kate McKinnon's 2016 sketch ended SNL
In a recent interview on Glenn Beck's podcast, the former "Saturday Night Live" star Rob Schneider opened up about the series and let's just say he didn't hold back. When asked about the show, "The Hot Chick" star claimed that it ended after Kate McKinnon's Hillary Clinton sketch in 2016. In the aforementioned scene, the "Ghostbusters" star sang the song "Hallelujah" as the former presidential candidate after she lost the controversial 2016 election. "I hate to crap on my old show. I literally prayed, 'Please have a joke at the end. Don't do this. Please don't go down there,'" he told Beck. "And there was no joke at the end, and I went, 'It's over. It's over. It's not going to come back.'"
Schneider's criticism of "SNL" didn't stop there. After expressing his discomfort with McKinnon's sketch, he claimed the show was "indoctrinating" fans. "You can take the comedic indoctrination process happening with each of the late-night hosts, and you could exchange them with each other," he said. "That's how you know it's not interesting anymore."
Fans on Twitter were quick to retaliate. "If Rob Schneider has to lose his career that's a sacrifice I'm willing to make," said one Twitter user. "Someone should tell Rob Schneider that you actually have to have a career to give up for the offer to mean anything," wrote another. On the other hand, former MMA star, actor, and outspoken conservative Gina Carano, stood with Schneider, tweeting, "I'll fly with ya."