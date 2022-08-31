Rob Schneider's Comments About Kate McKinnon Are Really Causing A Stir

For over four decades, "Saturday Night Live" has ruled late-night TV with its hilarious sketches and show-stopping guest stars. Alongside its unforgettable jokes, the show has also introduced pop culture enthusiasts to some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Kristen Wiig, Jason Sudeikis, Eddie Murphy, and Amy Poehler. One of the various big names to come out of the hit sketch show is actor Rob Schneider.

In an interview with GQ, Schneider revealed that Steve Martin inspired his comedic journey that eventually led him to "SNL." "I remember looking and going like, okay. Well, he's a person. He's in the same room with me, he figured it out, so maybe I can figure it out," he recalled. From 1990 to 1994, the "Grown Ups" star was featured as one of the show's regular cast members and delivered popular characters like Richard Laymer and the Out of Africa store owner. Since leaving the hit series, the "The Animal" actor has made a name for himself with films like "The Hot Chick", "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo", and the various Adam Sandler films he made cameos in.

Although Schneider's time with "SNL" has long passed, the comedian has still shared his opinion on the long running series and its sketches. Recently, the "50 First Dates" star made some head-turning statements regarding the series and its former star Kate McKinnon.