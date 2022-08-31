Ashley Judd Shares Gut-Wrenching Details About Her Mother Naomi's Final Moments

Ashley Judd has been going through an emotional roller coaster since losing her mother, country music legend Naomi Judd in April to suicide. Over the years the "Love Can Build A Bridge" singer had openly discussed her journey with mental illness.

In her 2016 memoir, "River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged With Hope," Naomi explained the "boulder-like weight of my severe treatment-resistant depression and terrifying panic attacks" (via USA Today). Naomi also further explained in a 2017 letter to NBC News that her past trauma contributed to her long battle with depression and anxiety. "Depression is partly genetic, and I have it on both sides of my family," the beloved country singer shared.

Ashley revealed on Instagram that her mother has passed. "Today, we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," she wrote. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public." At the time of Naomi Judd's passing, the beloved country singer was 76 years old. Ashley Judd has been trying to pick up the pieces, and remain positive while coping with the loss of her mother. Since her passing, Ashley revealed was robbed of her privacy and interrogated during her final moments with the beloved singer.