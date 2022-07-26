The Single Wish Ashley Judd Had After Mother Naomi's Tragic Death

The following article contains details about suicide.

In a devastating announcement, Ashley and Wynonna Judd revealed in an April 30 Instagram statement that their mother, country legend Naomi Judd, had died. Initially announcing that they "lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," Ashley confirmed on a May 12 "Good Morning America" appearance that Naomi died by suicide. "My mother used a firearm," Ashley told Diane Sawyer, acknowledging that the family wanted to be the first to disclose the highly sensitive information. Also first to find her mother's body, the "Double Jeopardy" star told Sawyer the tragic discovery had inflicted lasting "grief and trauma" upon her.

Ashley and Wynonna did get a chance to publicly commemorate their mother at her May induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Although Naomi just missed the opportunity to be there in person, Ashley told her fans on stage, "My mama loved you so much — and I'm sorry that she couldn't hang on until today."

Months later, Ashley is opening up on mental health, grief and forgiveness after death as she accepts that her late mother Naomi Judd "was doing absolutely doing the best she could."