Ashley Judd Opens Up About The Intensity Of Naomi's Struggle With Mental Illness

Ashley Judd is getting very candid about her mom Naomi Judd's mental health struggles. Naomi — who, alongside her daughter and Ashley's sister, Wynonna Judd, formed one half of the country music duo The Judds — died on April 30 aged 76. Ashley and Wynonna confirmed the tragic death of their mother in a statement posted to Ashley's Instagram, which read, "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

People's sources shared at the time that Naomi had long experienced mental health issues, before Ashley officially confirmed during an emotional appearance on "Good Morning America" on May 12 that her mom died by suicide. "I will share with you that she used a weapon. My mother used a firearm. So that's the piece of information that we are very uncomfortable sharing but understand we're in a position, you know, where if we don't say it someone else is going to," she explained to Diane Sawyer. The actor also shared that she was the one who found her mother's body.

Also during the highly emotional ABC interview, Ashley got very candid about her mom's mental health issues, as well as revealing the true extent to which she felt the effects of the disease.