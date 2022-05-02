Ashley And Wynonna Judd's First Public Appearance Since Their Mother's Tragic Death Was Absolutely Heartbreaking

Fans weren't sure if Wynonna Judd would be present to witness The Judds' induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame on May 1, just 24 hours after her mother's death, but she did attend and she brought sister Ashley Judd with her to accept their late mother's award on her behalf. The pair took to the stage at the CMA Theatre in Nashville, Tennessee to honor their 76-year-old superstar mother and (try to) celebrate Wynonna's achievements, too, and, not surprisingly, they couldn't help but cry.

Both sisters fought back tears as they were presented with medals and a plaque and were visibly emotional as they addressed the crowd. As Daily Mail reports, Ashley thanked fans for keeping Naomi's spirits up, saying it was "your affection for her that did keep her going in the last years." She also apologized for letting them down, saying, "I'm sorry that she couldn't hang on until today." The actor then reminded the audience that it was important to celebrate her sister (whom she called a GOAT) because, after all, she too was being inducted. Taking to the mic, Wynonna acknowledged the strangeness of the situation, which had her mending a broken heart while receiving such heartwarming praise. Despite emotions running high, she showed off her sense of humor as she exaggeratedly rolled her eyes and cracked a joke, saying she was unprepared "because I knew mom would probably talk the most." On a more tender note, she recited Psalm 23, proclaiming that "though my heart is broken, I will continue to sing."