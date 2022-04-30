Wynonna Judd's Last Instagram Post Before Naomi's Death Will Break Your Heart

When Wynonna Judd's mother, country music icon Naomi Judd, died after struggling with mental illness, Wynonna didn't just lose a parent; she lost a longtime collaborator who helped her create some of the duo's biggest hits of her career. Wynonna and her sister, actor Ashley Judd, described how the loss shook them to the core in a statement on Instagram. "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," they said. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

During their years performing as The Judds in the '80s and early '90s, Naomi and Wynonna produced a long string of No. 1 Hot Country Songs, including "Mama He's Crazy," "Why Not Me," and "Girls Night Out." They split up in 1991 when Naomi learned that she had hepatitis, and after they appeared together on the 2011 reality series "The Judds," their relationship hit a rough patch. "I love her but there are just times we need a break from each other," Naomi said of Wynonna in a 2016 "Good Morning America" interview. "We're still a little estranged from each other."

But the duo who sang about how "Love Can Build a Bridge" eventually mended their relationship and were set to be recognized together for their contributions to country music, which Wynonna mentioned in her last Instagram post before she lost her mom.