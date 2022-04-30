Wynonna Judd's Last Instagram Post Before Naomi's Death Will Break Your Heart
When Wynonna Judd's mother, country music icon Naomi Judd, died after struggling with mental illness, Wynonna didn't just lose a parent; she lost a longtime collaborator who helped her create some of the duo's biggest hits of her career. Wynonna and her sister, actor Ashley Judd, described how the loss shook them to the core in a statement on Instagram. "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," they said. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."
During their years performing as The Judds in the '80s and early '90s, Naomi and Wynonna produced a long string of No. 1 Hot Country Songs, including "Mama He's Crazy," "Why Not Me," and "Girls Night Out." They split up in 1991 when Naomi learned that she had hepatitis, and after they appeared together on the 2011 reality series "The Judds," their relationship hit a rough patch. "I love her but there are just times we need a break from each other," Naomi said of Wynonna in a 2016 "Good Morning America" interview. "We're still a little estranged from each other."
But the duo who sang about how "Love Can Build a Bridge" eventually mended their relationship and were set to be recognized together for their contributions to country music, which Wynonna mentioned in her last Instagram post before she lost her mom.
Wynonna Judd was looking forward to being honored alongside her mother
Wynonna Judd and Naomi Judd were set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on May 1, but now Wynonna's Instagram post about the event has turned into an online memorial to her mother. "Can't think of a better way to be welcomed to our new home at the @officialcmhof than by the fans," her caption read. "Looking forward to seeing your sweet faces along the red carpet on Sunday!"
In the comments section, tributes began flooding in as soon as fans heard the news about Naomi's tragic death. "Deepest condolences on the loss of our beloved Queen of Everything," read one comment. "So very sorry for your loss. I was soo excited to learn you would be performing together again," another fan wrote, referencing Naomi and Wynonna's scheduled reunion tour. Per the Tennessean, The Judds were set to hit the road this September.
Even after it was announced that the duo would be honored by the Country Music Hall of Fame, in a November 2021 interview with KVRR, Wynonna said of her mom, "We don't really communicate right now." But on April 11, she and Naomi reunited for a performance at the CMT Music Awards, where they sang "Love Can Build a Bridge." Ahead of the reunion, Wynonna told AP, "Music is the bridge between mom and me, and it bonds us together."