Ashley Judd Shares Devastating Tribute To Her Late Mother Naomi

Fans and the family of Naomi Judd are still reeling in her loss. On April 29, Naomi's daughter, Ashley Judd, took to Instagram and Twitter to share the news of Naomi's death, which shook the country music world. "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," the actor wrote. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public." She added that they are in "unknown territory."

Ashley had a close relationship with her mother, even though she wasn't part of the family singing group. In an interview with AARP in 2006, the actor called her mother "a healer" who "cares deeply about leaving a positive mark in the world." Naomi also raved over her daughters in the same interview, stating that she raised "two very creative, strong-willed, expressive, passionate women." Naomi added, "The bad news is, I raised two very creative, strong-willed, expressive, passionate women." However, not everything was sunshine and roses. In Ashley's memoir "All That Is Bitter & Sweet," she detailed some of the more challenging parts of her upbringing, via HuffPost. "My family of origin, the one into which I was born, was also brimming with love but was not a healthy family system," the actor wrote in the book. "There was too much trauma, abandonment, addiction, and shame."

But it's always tough to lose a family member and Ashley's paying tribute to her mother once again in a devastating post.