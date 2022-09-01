The Tragic Death Of The F.B.I. Actor William Reynolds
William Reynolds has died. The actor, who's probably best known for starring in "The F.B.I.," passed away aged 90. His son, Eric Regnolds, confirmed the sad news to Deadline, sharing that the star of the 60s and 70s died on August 24 of pneumonia complications that were not caused by COVID-19.
"The F.B.I." originally ran from 1965 until 1974, with Reynolds (who's birth name is actually William de Clercq Regnolds) replacing actor Stephen Brooks on the series. Reynolds played the role of Special Agent Tom Colby for six seasons while the cop show was in its prime, but didn't stick with acting too long after starring in the series. According to IMDB, Reynolds only enjoyed two minor acting credits in the wake of the ABC and Warner Bros. Television show, popping up in "Project U.F.O." in 1978 and the short "Hairway to the Stars" the following year. William spent his years after saying bye bye to "The F.B.I." as a businessman, but enjoyed appearances on a number of notable projects before he officially called time on his acting career, including landing roles in "The Twilight Zone" and "Maverick."
Reynold's passing clearly sent ripples through Hollywood, as plenty who knew of the late actor took to Twitter to pay their respects.
William Reynolds tributes poured in across social media
Many paid tribute to William Reynolds via sweet messages in the wake of the confirmation of his death, with one person tweeting, "Farewell WILLIAM REYNOLDS. Handsome actor at Universal. TV regular on THE FBI. Memorable as the son who resents his mother's affair [with] a young Rock Hudson in Douglas Sirk's ALL THAT HEAVEN ALLOWS ('55). A nice guy, a solid actor & a smoldering hottie!" Another fan wrote on Twitter, "#RIP William Reynolds; he was excellent as the stalwart Special Agent Tom Colby opposite Efrem Zimbalist Jr. as Inspector Lewis Erskine on ABC's long-running Sunday night hit 'The F.B.I.'"
Those hoping to pay tribute to the actor in person can attend a public memorial service, which will be held on September 10 at the Miller Jones Menifee Memorial Park in Menifee, California, according to Deadline.
Reynolds is survived by his two children, Carrie Regnolds Jones and Eric Regnolds, as well as his two grandchildren, Anthony Regnolds Jones and Nicholas Camello Regnolds. He was also a proud great-grandfather, according to Deadline, to Gianni Camello Regnolds. William was wed to actor Molly Sinclair until her death in 1992, with the couple being married for 42 years.