The Tragic Death Of The F.B.I. Actor William Reynolds

William Reynolds has died. The actor, who's probably best known for starring in "The F.B.I.," passed away aged 90. His son, Eric Regnolds, confirmed the sad news to Deadline, sharing that the star of the 60s and 70s died on August 24 of pneumonia complications that were not caused by COVID-19.

"The F.B.I." originally ran from 1965 until 1974, with Reynolds (who's birth name is actually William de Clercq Regnolds) replacing actor Stephen Brooks on the series. Reynolds played the role of Special Agent Tom Colby for six seasons while the cop show was in its prime, but didn't stick with acting too long after starring in the series. According to IMDB, Reynolds only enjoyed two minor acting credits in the wake of the ABC and Warner Bros. Television show, popping up in "Project U.F.O." in 1978 and the short "Hairway to the Stars" the following year. William spent his years after saying bye bye to "The F.B.I." as a businessman, but enjoyed appearances on a number of notable projects before he officially called time on his acting career, including landing roles in "The Twilight Zone" and "Maverick."

Reynold's passing clearly sent ripples through Hollywood, as plenty who knew of the late actor took to Twitter to pay their respects.