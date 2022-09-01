Dorinda Medley Hints At Unexpected Way She Could Make A Real Housewives Return

It's no secret that Dorinda Medley is among the most outspoken "Real Housewives" cast members. According to her IMDb profile, Medley starred in "The Real Housewives of New York City" from 2015 through 2020; though she also appeared in a few episodes in 2010 and 2011. Is it just us, or does it feel like she was with the ladies of the Big Apple for far longer than that? In 2020, Medley confirmed that she would be leaving the series that made her famous.

"What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice," the reality star wrote in an Instagram post. "But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away." In addition, she spoke about her exit from the show with her former co-star, Bethenny Frankel (via People), saying that she was "excited" to return to the series after a "rough" season in 2020, but sadly, she "wasn't given that option."

Medley made her comeback to "Real Housewives" in a different capacity in 2022, starring in "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" alongside some other big Bravo names like Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson. As those who watched know, Medley insisted that "RHONY" just put her on "pause." Now, it seems someone is finally ready to press the "play" button — and it's not who "Real Housewives" fans might expect.