Dorinda Medley Hints At Unexpected Way She Could Make A Real Housewives Return
It's no secret that Dorinda Medley is among the most outspoken "Real Housewives" cast members. According to her IMDb profile, Medley starred in "The Real Housewives of New York City" from 2015 through 2020; though she also appeared in a few episodes in 2010 and 2011. Is it just us, or does it feel like she was with the ladies of the Big Apple for far longer than that? In 2020, Medley confirmed that she would be leaving the series that made her famous.
"What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice," the reality star wrote in an Instagram post. "But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away." In addition, she spoke about her exit from the show with her former co-star, Bethenny Frankel (via People), saying that she was "excited" to return to the series after a "rough" season in 2020, but sadly, she "wasn't given that option."
Medley made her comeback to "Real Housewives" in a different capacity in 2022, starring in "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" alongside some other big Bravo names like Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson. As those who watched know, Medley insisted that "RHONY" just put her on "pause." Now, it seems someone is finally ready to press the "play" button — and it's not who "Real Housewives" fans might expect.
Teresa Giudice wants Dorinda Medley on RHONJ
Is Dorinda Medley poised to make a "Real Housewives" comeback? If it was up to her pal, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" OG Teresa Giudice, that answer is a resounding "yes." According to Page Six, the reality star spoke about the topic at the Creatures of All Kind event in Brooklyn, where she promoted her Bluestone Manor bourbon. Unsurprisingly, she was asked about returning to the "The Real Housewives of New York City" franchise, and she gave an intriguing answer. "Teresa is like, 'oh my God, come over and film with us!'" Medley explained. Come to think of it, she would mesh well with the "RHONJ" crew.
The proof is also in the pudding. Medley touched on how much fun she had doing a panel with Giudice and "RHONJ" star, Dolores Catania. "It's just really good! It's the two brunettes and the blonde, and we have great energy together, and I genuinely like them. I think when you have anything authentic on the show ... people feel it," she told the outlet. Over the summer, she also proved her relationship with Giudice was strong as she attended her wedding to Luis Ruelas and called it an "epic" time.
In late August, Medley shared a photo of herself sandwiched between Giudice and Catania. "We sold out the show," she wrote in the caption. "The meet and greet was off the charts." We're not going to lie — we could totally see her starring with these ladies.