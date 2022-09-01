Dominic Monaghan Reflects On Devastating Aftermath Of Evangeline Lilly Breakup

"Lost" stars Dominic Monaghan and Evangeline Lilly first started dating while filming the popular television show. Although their characters never dated, per PopSugar, the two had a very public off-screen romance from 2004 to 2007. According to the media outlet, both of them stayed on the show in some way until the series ended in 2010.

During Monaghan and Lilly's relationship, it reportedly got very serious. The two sparked engagement and wedding rumors in 2006, per the National Enquirer, as insiders told the media outlet that the wedding was planned to be in Hawaii and children were also on the two's minds at the time.

Unfortunately, the two never got married, and although they stayed pretty silent about the reasons for their breakup, the "Lord of the Rings" actor later spilled the beans about why they split. "Nah. I don't date cheaters," the actor tweeted in 2013. This gave people a pretty good idea that the "Ant-Man" actor was unfaithful to her co-star at the time, resulting in the separation. Now, the "Moonhaven" actor is getting candid about his breakup with the Marvel actor, mentioning that the split was the only time his heart was broken.