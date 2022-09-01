Kim Kardashian Is Mourning A Tragic Loss

Kim Kardashian has been having a pretty rough go of it lately. However, this time she is going through a sudden loss in her personal circle.

In August 2022, Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up after a whirlwind romance of only nine months. Their hectic work schedules and different life commitments seemed to be the reason for the split. After that, the SKIMS founder was exposed for yet another photoshop fail when she was called out via TikTok for deleting her trapezius muscle in a sponsored Instagram post for Beats by Dre. Considering she boasts 329 million Instagram followers (and countless others in the wings), it wasn't a good look for the businesswoman. Not to mention, Kardashian has already been busted multiple times for photoshopping not only her own body, but the bodies of other members of her famous family.

Amid all this negative media frenzy, Kardashian is now grieving the loss of a close friend.