Ray J Seemingly Sides With Kanye West In Attack On Kris Jenner With Bold Claim
Behind every Kim Kardashian, there's a Kris Jenner pulling the string — at least that's what some fans think. For years, we've been inundated with memes joking that "the devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder" (like The Daily Best claimed) whenever a well-timed Kardashian-Jenner pregnancy distracts from a looming Kardashian-Jenner scandal. To most, it's a joke, but to some of those who know and love(ed) Jenner, it's deadly serious.
After Kim's split from Kanye "Ye" West, Ye became outspoken about his issues with Kris. In a recent — and bizarre — since-deleted Instagram post, Ye shared a photo of Victoria Villarroel, Kylie Jenner's friend and former assistant, advertising some sponcon on her account. "Don't let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do," he wrote in the caption, per Page Six. "Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago." Ye also shared a screenshot of a text conversation with his ex-wife in which she shared a message from Kris: "Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I'm almost 67 years old and I don't always feel great and this stresses me to no end."
Kris' pleas backfired. While Ye was busy attacking Kim over where their four kids will attend school this year, Kardashian's other ex, Ray J, couldn't help but chime in with his two cents about the exhausted momager.
Ray J is fed up
Kanye "Ye" West isn't the only one who has beef with Kris Jenner. Kim Kardashian's ex, Ray J, is also holding a grudge. Kardashian first made headlines in 2007 thanks to a leaked sex tape of herself and J. That sex tape led to a TV show on E!, numerous spinoffs, billion-dollar business ventures, and Kardashian negotiating penal reforms with the president of the United States. The cultural significance of the sex tape is without question, but its origin has always been murky. If you ask J, the answer is straightforward: Jenner did it.
"What about my mom Kris? You tell people false stories about me, making the black man look horrible," he wrote under Ye's since-deleted screenshots of his conversation with Kardashian, per Page Six. This isn't the first time Ray J has fired off at Jenner. In May, during an interview with the Daily Mail, he claimed that he didn't leak anything — he had a deal with Jenner to release the sex tape and that over the last 14 years, she's manipulated the press to make him look bad. "I have never leaked a sex tape in my life," he said. "It has never been a leak. It's always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me."
Amidst the chaos, Jenner took to Instagram to promote Kylie Baby landing in U.K. stores and Kendall Jenner's new ad campaign for Jimmy Choo. The devil works hard, but — well, you know the rest.