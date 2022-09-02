Ray J Seemingly Sides With Kanye West In Attack On Kris Jenner With Bold Claim

Behind every Kim Kardashian, there's a Kris Jenner pulling the string — at least that's what some fans think. For years, we've been inundated with memes joking that "the devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder" (like The Daily Best claimed) whenever a well-timed Kardashian-Jenner pregnancy distracts from a looming Kardashian-Jenner scandal. To most, it's a joke, but to some of those who know and love(ed) Jenner, it's deadly serious.

After Kim's split from Kanye "Ye" West, Ye became outspoken about his issues with Kris. In a recent — and bizarre — since-deleted Instagram post, Ye shared a photo of Victoria Villarroel, Kylie Jenner's friend and former assistant, advertising some sponcon on her account. "Don't let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do," he wrote in the caption, per Page Six. "Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago." Ye also shared a screenshot of a text conversation with his ex-wife in which she shared a message from Kris: "Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I'm almost 67 years old and I don't always feel great and this stresses me to no end."

Kris' pleas backfired. While Ye was busy attacking Kim over where their four kids will attend school this year, Kardashian's other ex, Ray J, couldn't help but chime in with his two cents about the exhausted momager.