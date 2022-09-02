Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Have Major Career News Amid UK Return

Despite the fact that Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have lived in California for years, the famous couple put their six-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 11,565-square-foot Los Angeles home that they've owned since 2015 on the market for $18 million in July, according to The Dirt. While their neighbors may have been wondering if they were simply moving to a new and fabulous home in the area, the Osbournes announced that they are actually leaving the United States. Their intention is to head back to the United Kingdom, which happens to be where they're originally from, and it turns out that they have more than one reason to do so.

The music industry icon initially told The Guardian that the violence in the U.S. had prompted their desire to leave the country where they have been living and working for years. He explained, "Everything's f**king ridiculous there. I'm fed up with people getting killed every day."

On top of that, following Sharon's departure from "The Talk" in the U.S., the family now has a new gig waiting for them back home in the U.K. In fact, the Osbournes will not only be returning to their home country, but they'll also be returning to TV in a way that's very familiar and yet totally new.