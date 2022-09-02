Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Have Major Career News Amid UK Return
Despite the fact that Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have lived in California for years, the famous couple put their six-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 11,565-square-foot Los Angeles home that they've owned since 2015 on the market for $18 million in July, according to The Dirt. While their neighbors may have been wondering if they were simply moving to a new and fabulous home in the area, the Osbournes announced that they are actually leaving the United States. Their intention is to head back to the United Kingdom, which happens to be where they're originally from, and it turns out that they have more than one reason to do so.
The music industry icon initially told The Guardian that the violence in the U.S. had prompted their desire to leave the country where they have been living and working for years. He explained, "Everything's f**king ridiculous there. I'm fed up with people getting killed every day."
On top of that, following Sharon's departure from "The Talk" in the U.S., the family now has a new gig waiting for them back home in the U.K. In fact, the Osbournes will not only be returning to their home country, but they'll also be returning to TV in a way that's very familiar and yet totally new.
The Osbournes have a new reality TV show
The Osbournes are returning to reality TV. The BBC has announced that when Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne make their move back to the United Kingdom, the pair will be living in their home called Welders House, a Grade II listed historic property, according to NME. That's where cameras will follow the famous family as they transition from the coast of California to the landlocked Buckinghamshire. The head of commissioning BBC documentaries, Clare Sillery, told NME in a statement, "Twenty years ago the Osbournes left Britain for a life in LA. Now they are coming 'home to roost,' back to their family home, pretty much as they left it all those years ago."
In fact, "Home to Roost" will be the name of the reality show, per Rolling Stone. Also featuring Ozzy and Sharon's daughter Kelly, the show will share special moments with viewers, including the matriarch's 70th birthday celebration, the rockstar's tour, and even a grandbaby on the way.
While discussing the family's return to reality TV following their original hit show "The Osbournes," which aired from 2002 to 2005, the creative directors the company producing the new project also released a statement to Rolling Stone, saying, "Twenty years ago, they shaped television for all of us — now they're coming home at a different stage in their lives but with the promise of the same laughter, love, and tears."