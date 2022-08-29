The Serious Reason Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Plan To Leave The US

It's been a long year for Ozzy Osbourne. In June, the singer underwent a major surgery that his wife Sharon Osbourne told fans would "determine the rest of, you know, his life," on an episode of "The Talk U.K." She did not go into further detail regarding the procedure itself and what it entailed, but made many fans worry. As most know, Ozzy suffered significant injuries from a quad biking accident in 2003, which were made even worse when he fell at home in 2019. The Black Sabbath singer also has Parkinson's disease, so surgery was risky.

But, not too long after the rocker went under the knife, he took to social media to share some good news with his followers. "I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably. I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers, and well wishes during my recovery," he wrote on Instagram. By August, Ozzy seemed to be in good health and he even made an appearance onstage with his former Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi.

Since the rocker has been doing so well since his surgery, he's also been making other plans for his future — opting to leave the United States, where he and Sharon have made home for quite some time. But why the sudden rush to up and leave? Ozzy's reason may surprise you.