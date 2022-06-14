Ozzy Osbourne Sends Cryptic Message Ahead Of Life-Changing Surgery

Amid ongoing health struggles, Ozzy Osbourne took to his social media to send a message to fans before heading into surgery. But if Osbourne meant to reassure fans regarding his health, the message did anything but that for fans.

In recent years, the heavy metal star has been open in regard to his health struggles, per People. For Osbourne, his health issues began back in 2019 after the star fell at his home. The fall was so bad, Osbourne needed surgery to put screws in his back and left the "No More Tears" singer with an extensive healing process that included neck surgery and two months of recovery. After the fall, Osbourne opened up to Rolling Stone about his recovery process, explaining that when he fell, he hit the ground extremely hard, right on his face. "For the first, say, four months, I was absolutely in agony. I was in agony beyond anything I ever experienced before in my life," he explained.

While the star was eventually able to get back on his feet, three years later, Osbourne now finds himself undergoing surgery once again. While the star has yet to reveal what the surgery is for, before heading into the operating room on June 13, Osbourne took to social media to share a message with his fans — a message that has left many fans puzzled and hoping it is not Ozzy's last.