Nicki Swift Reveals Who Fans Think Is The Best Celebrity Dancer - Exclusive Survey

Some stars shine by acting or singing alone, but entertainment consumers love a multi-hyphenate who brings something extra to the table by being able to bust a move.

Millions of television viewers get a kick out of watching celebrities kick up their heels so much that they've been tuning into "Dancing with the Stars" since 2005. Fans root for entertainers who aren't known for their dancing ability to advance on the show, and they've been pleasantly surprised by the likes of conservationist Bindi Irwin, who took home the mirrorball trophy in 2015. We also can't seem to get enough of the classic combination of dance and romance in movies like "Dirty Dancing" and "Step Up." And when "Magic Mike" star Channing Tatum took off his top to give the dance movie a spicy makeover, the results were so popular that he scored two sequels.

Dance is so powerful that Britney Spears couldn't give it up, even after she decided to take a lengthy hiatus from recording music and performing — she just traded the stage for her living room and started using social media to showcase her moves instead of MTV and VH1. And even though Jennifer Lopez has acted, sung, and appeared as a judge on reality TV, she told Entertainment Weekly, "I love dance, it's my first love." But while Nicki Swift readers love watching the "Hustlers" star dance, they think somebody does it better.