Timothée Chalamet Has Some Deep Thoughts About Social Media's Negative Impact

Timothée Chalamet is undeniably one of Hollywood's brightest young stars, meaning he was forced to learn to deal with being famous. Losing his anonymity is something the actor opened up about in December 2018 while talking to fellow star Emma Stone during a conversation for Variety. Addressing the fact that he is now a recognizable figure, he explained, "It's not really overpowering or dramatic in any way, truthfully. People saw me, but it hasn't been really nuts. ... I went in for 'Spider-Man' and those things, and I didn't get them. Those are prepackaged, you'll-be-famous-after-this kind of things. 'Call Me by Your Name' and 'Lady Bird,' they really weren't. ... I think that's what helps me when I get stopped: It's about the movies."

Of course, Chalamet's star has continued to rise. That's why he talked again about fame during an October 2021 interview, telling Time, "I'm figuring it out. On my worst days, I feel a tension in figuring it out. But on my best days, I feel like I'm growing right on time." Granted, that may or may not have factored in the pressure that comes with social media.

Although some celebs refuse to use social media and others can't seem to stay away, Chalamet is the kind of person who partakes but is wary of the impact social media can have on our lives.