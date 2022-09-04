Why The Weeknd Stopped His Sold-Out Los Angeles Concert After 15 Minutes

Andy Warhol once decreed that everyone would have 15 minutes of fame in the future (via NPR). However, sadly for fans, everyone only had 15 minutes of music from The Weeknd on September 4. The Candian, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, left concertgoers in the lurch after pulling the plug on his performance after only three songs. It's not the first time Tesfaye has disappointed his devotees, though. He was set to kick off a world tour in January, but then decided to push it back by months.

"The tour dates are moving and will commence in the summer of 2022," Tesfaye announced in a statement (via Capital FM). "Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows, I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums." He assured that ticket-holders would immediately get a refund and be first in line to purchase others once he announced the new dates. However, according to Billboard, on the night that the rescheduled "After Hours Til Dawn" tour was set to kick off, it was postponed again — this time because of a wireless network outage.

"I'm crushed & heartbroken," The Weeknd wrote in an Instagram Story (via Variety). "This one hurts the most, and we will make this show happen, but unfortunately not tonight," he continued. Yet, while some California fans saw The Weeknd perform at Coachella in April, others weren't so lucky as he stopped his sold-out Los Angeles concert after just 15 minutes on September 3. Although, there was a good reason why.