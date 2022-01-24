The Huge Milestone The Weeknd Just Reached Means Bad News For Justin Bieber

The music world has no shortage of public feuds. From Tupac and Biggie, to Taylor Swift and Kanye West, to Lady Gaga and Madonna, it seems that clashes among the world's greatest musicians are inevitable. Now when it comes to people dominating the charts, fights also break out beyond the Hot 100. That is the case between The Weeknd and Justin Bieber, two of the most popular artists of today. Not only are they beefing in the number of streams, but they also don't get along in real life.

The source of their feud? It's apparently Selena Gomez. According to the grapevine, the Biebs did not like the fact that The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, dated Gomez after they broke up. It's gotten to the point that the "Peaches" singer publicly dissed Tesfaye's music, saying that it's "whack," per TMZ. Not one to take a hit without fighting back, fans think that The Weeknd dissed Bieber back with his track titled "Some Way." "Most number ones, number ones in a n**** league / I think your girl, think your girl fell in love with me / She say my f*** and my tongue gave a remedy," the lyrics read. "I just took that chick, and I know you feeling some way / She just want a n**** like me, you feeling some way."

While they haven't had a public spat in years, their place on the charts did the talking for them as The Weeknd just dethroned Bieber in a major way.