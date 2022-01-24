The Huge Milestone The Weeknd Just Reached Means Bad News For Justin Bieber
The music world has no shortage of public feuds. From Tupac and Biggie, to Taylor Swift and Kanye West, to Lady Gaga and Madonna, it seems that clashes among the world's greatest musicians are inevitable. Now when it comes to people dominating the charts, fights also break out beyond the Hot 100. That is the case between The Weeknd and Justin Bieber, two of the most popular artists of today. Not only are they beefing in the number of streams, but they also don't get along in real life.
The source of their feud? It's apparently Selena Gomez. According to the grapevine, the Biebs did not like the fact that The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, dated Gomez after they broke up. It's gotten to the point that the "Peaches" singer publicly dissed Tesfaye's music, saying that it's "whack," per TMZ. Not one to take a hit without fighting back, fans think that The Weeknd dissed Bieber back with his track titled "Some Way." "Most number ones, number ones in a n**** league / I think your girl, think your girl fell in love with me / She say my f*** and my tongue gave a remedy," the lyrics read. "I just took that chick, and I know you feeling some way / She just want a n**** like me, you feeling some way."
While they haven't had a public spat in years, their place on the charts did the talking for them as The Weeknd just dethroned Bieber in a major way.
The Weeknd topped Justin Bieber's Spotify streams
For far too long, The Weeknd has remained No. 2 on Spotify's list of most-listened-to artists. But on Sunday, January 23, he finally took over Justin Bieber's No. 1 spot as the artist with the most monthly listeners on the platform. The "Blinding Lights" singer boasts 85.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify, per Entertainment Weekly. Meanwhile, Bieber has 81.8 million.
The boost in The Weeknd's numbers came with the release of his fifth studio album, "Dawn FM." Billboard notes that the album sold 274,000 units in first-week sales, with more than 100,000 physical copies sold. "The impact of Dawn FM speaks to The Weeknd's undeniable global appeal and further reinforces the healing power of music," Monte Lipman, CEO of Republic Records founder said in a statement to the outlet. "The non-traditional rollout represents Abel's pure dedication to his fans by making new music available in real time. This body of work has captured the imagination of both the creative community and the overall marketplace."
While The Weeknd managed to finally catch up to Bieber's monthly streaming numbers, it may take a while until he overtakes his record of 94.6 million average monthly listeners. But considering how "Dawn FM'" continues to dominate radio and the charts, reaching that number certainly isn't impossible.