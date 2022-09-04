Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Looks Just Like The Star

Chrissy Teigen may have her hands full, but that's not enough to stop their family from expanding. The "Lip Sync Battle" host took to Instagram to share the news in August 2022. In the post, Teigen shared her growing bump of her rainbow baby and opened up about how the pregnancy journey has been a "blur of emotions," explaining that "everything is perfect and beautiful" and she's "feeling hopeful and amazing."

Those who follow the star on social media are aware that Teigen and John Legend previously lost their son Jack in September 2020 (via Instagram). The model has been open and vulnerable about grieving on social media, and Teigen continues to honor her late son when she can. According to Healthline, "a healthy baby born after losing a baby" is known as a "rainbow baby," which is why the model refers to her new baby as a rainbow baby.

The soon-to-be-mother of three has always embraced motherhood. In an interview with Refinery29 in April 2021, the model shared that she ​"love[s] being a mom" and is "not sure if [she] would ever stop having children." The expanding family couldn't be more thrilled to be adding to their crew, and Teigen has said she is "lucky" to have the support system that she has. "I have a husband who truly loves the whole experience," the model shared with Us Weekly in an interview from March 2018. "He holds my belly at night, sings to it, wants to be there for me." Congrats to the dotting pair! We can't wait to see who their third child will resemble.