Florence Pugh's Rumored Feud With Olivia Wilde Takes Unexpected Turn

It has been a pretty rocky road to the Venice film festival premiere of "Don't Worry Darling," a psychological thriller starring Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and directed by Olivia Wilde (who began dating Styles during production, ICYMI). First, there was the alleged firing of Shia LaBeouf from the role of Jack (which ultimately went to Styles) before production even began. Then, Wilde announced that she had a strict "no a**holes policy" on set, throwing major shade at LaBeouf. The "Nymphomaniac" actor was subsequently accused of sexual assault, abuse, and battery of ex-girlfriend, singer FKA Twigs, per Entertainment Weekly. The court case begins in April.

If that weren't enough, once the Styles stans caught wind that Wilde was his main squeeze, they launched an all-out misogynistic attack on the actor/director online. Part of the backlash involves accusing her of having a "showmance" with the "Watermelon Sugar" singer, and manipulating him into a relationship. The stans also began to push the narrative that Wilde and Pugh are "feuding" because pitting women against each other seems to be part of their modus operandi. A quick search through TikTok reveals some pretty disturbing, but unfounded, allegations.

Now, the Venice Film Fest premiere of the film has had many interpreting the body language of the two women as further "proof" that a feud is a-brewing. And Wilde had something to say about that.