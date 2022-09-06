The Tragic Death Of Margaret Josephs' First Husband

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star, Margaret Josephs, recently revealed some tragic news about her first husband, Jan Josephs. The reality star posted on Instagram that Jan would have celebrated his 75th birthday on September 6th, but that he tragically passed away last week. It was unclear how or when Jan died at the time. However, a source later revealed to Page Six that "he suffered a fatal heart attack on August 26."

In Margaret's tribute to Jan on Instagram, she said, "he passed away unexpectedly last week and a piece of us died with him. We are heartbroken." Following her announcement, thousands of fans and friends expressed their condolences and support in the comment section for the "RHONJ" star and her family. Dolores Catania, another star of the "Real Housewives of New Jersey," commented, "Happy heavenly birthday Jan ❤️ i hear the oldies playin from here 😇🙌," while former full-time cast member Jackie Goldschneider wrote, "Happy birthday Jan. I know he was so loved. ❤️❤️."

Jan was featured on the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" a few times over the course of Margaret's time on the series (via People). The eventual end of marriage to the reality star was often a topic of conversation amongst the Housewives–the partnership ended after Margert had an affair. But despite their tumultuous romantic relationship, Jan and Margaret were able to maintain a strong friendship after their divorce and up until his death.