The Tragic Death Of Margaret Josephs' First Husband
"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star, Margaret Josephs, recently revealed some tragic news about her first husband, Jan Josephs. The reality star posted on Instagram that Jan would have celebrated his 75th birthday on September 6th, but that he tragically passed away last week. It was unclear how or when Jan died at the time. However, a source later revealed to Page Six that "he suffered a fatal heart attack on August 26."
In Margaret's tribute to Jan on Instagram, she said, "he passed away unexpectedly last week and a piece of us died with him. We are heartbroken." Following her announcement, thousands of fans and friends expressed their condolences and support in the comment section for the "RHONJ" star and her family. Dolores Catania, another star of the "Real Housewives of New Jersey," commented, "Happy heavenly birthday Jan ❤️ i hear the oldies playin from here 😇🙌," while former full-time cast member Jackie Goldschneider wrote, "Happy birthday Jan. I know he was so loved. ❤️❤️."
Jan was featured on the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" a few times over the course of Margaret's time on the series (via People). The eventual end of marriage to the reality star was often a topic of conversation amongst the Housewives–the partnership ended after Margert had an affair. But despite their tumultuous romantic relationship, Jan and Margaret were able to maintain a strong friendship after their divorce and up until his death.
Jan and Margaret Josephs remained close despite their separation
Unlike many divorced couples, Margaret and Jan Josephs remained close and maintained a special friendship even after their romantic love came to an end. The couple married in 1994 and had one child together, according to Page Six, although Margaret also helped co-parent three children that Jan had with his ex-wife. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star has been open about how she cheated on Jan with her now-husband, Joe Benigno, on the show. That scandal, unfortunately, caused some serious tension between Margaret and her stepchildren, who estranged themselves from her as a result, per People.
She told People in 2018, "Our marriage was way over before Joe walked in the picture. Jan knows what happened, and we're good friends ... we're still a team." Although Margaret and Jan moved on and were able to remain on good terms, there was still lingering tension between Margaret and her stepchildren up until recently. A source revealed to Page Six, "they have healed and all came together this past week to celebrate Jan's life." It's unclear where their current relationship stands, but it's evident that they are prioritizing focusing on grieving the late Jan Josephs at this time.