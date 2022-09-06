Josh And Christina Hall Prove Their Relationship Is Stronger Than Ever

In July 2021, Us Weekly broke the news that Christina Haack and new husband Josh Hall started seeing each other earlier that month. But a source told the media outlet that the two first met at a real estate conference while Haack was still linked to Ant Anstead. Although the meeting was said to be "brief," the insider mentioned that the two reconnected in Tennessee and hit it off.

"They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection," a source told People about Haack and Hall's relationship, a couple of weeks after it was reported that Anstead had moved on to Renée Zellweger. "They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."

The "Flip or Flop" star seemed to prefer the private romance, and still enjoys it. Once Haack decided to make the relationship Instagram official, the real estate investor was straightforward with her followers on how serious she took her relationship with her new beau. "I normally turn off comments with Josh and will continue to do so if people are rude," she captioned her post in August 2021. "I don't want to waste any mins of my life blocking negative people." And now, it seems as though the couple is showing just how strong their love is for each other.