Christina Haack Is Mixing Business With Pleasure
Christina Haack and Joshua Hall have taken their relationship to the next level.
The couple has been controversial from the get-go due to the whirlwind nature of their relationship. Just shortly after Haack finalized her divorce with ex-husband Ant Anstead, the former "Flip or Flop" host revealed that she's seeing Hall. Then, in September 2021, the duo announced their engagement, shocking fans everywhere. But Haack isn't one to care about her detractors as she once called out people who are judging her for entering another relationship too fast, too soon.
"Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors," she said in an Instagram post in July 2021. "Remember that before making judgements and assumptions ... and this woman-slash-mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me." It looks like Haack has finally found her happy ending, and she's even throwing business into the mix.
Christina Haack and Joshua Hall are starting their own production company
It looks like Christina Haack has a penchant for working with her lovers, as the "Christina on the Coast" star just announced that she's launching a production outfit with fiance Joshua Hall. The HGTV host took to Instagram to share the news that they're starting a company called "Unbroken Productions."
"Having my own production company to produce what I want has always been a huge dream!" she wrote, adding that they have a lot in store now that they're producing their own slate of programs. "I love that I have the most hard working creative partner in Josh and we have this amazing team to create content with. I am so grateful for this new opportunity. We can't wait to co-produce Christina on the coast season 4 for @hgtv as well as some brand new shows!!"
Haack never had a problem working with people she is or has been romantically involved with. She started "Flip or Flop" with Tarek El Moussa when they were still married and continued to work together after they split. At the time, she said that they don't let their past get in the way of work commitments. "We met at work, and we actually probably get along best at work. He handles the business side, whereas I do better with the decorating side — we just have that dynamic together," she told Good Housekeeping in 2017. We hope she and Hall would also go on to have a seamless working relationship!