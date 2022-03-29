Christina Haack Is Mixing Business With Pleasure

Christina Haack and Joshua Hall have taken their relationship to the next level.

The couple has been controversial from the get-go due to the whirlwind nature of their relationship. Just shortly after Haack finalized her divorce with ex-husband Ant Anstead, the former "Flip or Flop" host revealed that she's seeing Hall. Then, in September 2021, the duo announced their engagement, shocking fans everywhere. But Haack isn't one to care about her detractors as she once called out people who are judging her for entering another relationship too fast, too soon.

"Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors," she said in an Instagram post in July 2021. "Remember that before making judgements and assumptions ... and this woman-slash-mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me." It looks like Haack has finally found her happy ending, and she's even throwing business into the mix.