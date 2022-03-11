Christina Haack's Fiancé Speaks Out About Their Relationship Amid Flip Or Flop's End

Christina Haack's fiancé, Joshua Hall, has something to say about the end of her hit, "Flip or Flop." The star appeared on the popular HGTV series alongside her former husband, Tarek El Moussa — who Christina has had her fair share of drama with since their divorce.

Despite splitting, the two confirmed they would still be filming the renovation show together. "We shot the pilot in summer of 2011, so we've been doing this for a really long time. It's part of who we are and what we do, and for us to just throw everything away, it just wasn't worth it," Tarek told "Today" in 2018 of the decision to carry on with the series.

But March brought bad news for fans of the hit, as it was confirmed "Flip or Flop" is ending after 10 seasons. Haack took to Instagram to confirm the news with a snap of herself with Tarek and the crew, telling fans that it was "the end of an era."

"From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you who have watched the show throughout the years. I am beyond grateful for the support," she continued, before thanking the crew and teasing that she had something in development that her followers should "stay tuned" for.

One thing we know she's set to be pretty busy with now the show's done? Her wedding to Hall — who was full of praise in the comments section.